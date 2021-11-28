Family meeting confirmed: Ramaphosa to address nation tonight

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, acting spokesperon to the president, Tyron Seale confirmed in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.