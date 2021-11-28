South Africa

Family meeting confirmed: Ramaphosa to address nation tonight

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation today, 28 November, to share developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Flicker/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, acting spokesperon to the president, Tyron Seale confirmed in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The President’s address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNMENT

Gauteng govt not doing enough to prevent spike in suicides, says DA
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

COVID-19

US praises SA for 'transparency' in flagging Omicron variant
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

COVID-19

Where Omicron has been detected so far
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

COVID-19

Omicron: What to do and what to avoid when a new variant is discovered
5 hours ago
5 hours ago


