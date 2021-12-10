Soweto power crisis rages on over Eskom’s ‘R6k reconnection fee’

Reitumetse Makwea

Angry Soweto residents said they were not going to pay the “unrealistic R6 000 Eskom fine” until Eskom launched an investigation into its contractors who were supposed to install prepaid meters in the different townships, especially Diepkloof Zone 3.

Resident Nonhlanhla Mazibuko said they were disappointed with the new City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse and Eskom’s blanket approach and solution to the electricity crisis in Soweto.

“We have asked Eskom to come up with a reasonable payment plan or flat rate which can be paid every month to try and handle the debt we apparently have,” Mazibuko said.

“Are we being unreasonable with what we’re asking? Are we asking too much? They cannot expect a community that has the highest unemployment rate to suddenly cough up large sums of money we don’t have.”

ALSO READ: Diepkloof electricity saga: ‘Eskom lied to us’ – Residents fear for their safety

She said they had previously contributed money to buy a stolen cable, which proved they were willing to meet Eskom halfway, rather than having the power utility demand hundreds of rands from disadvantaged communities.

According to community leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, they engaged with Soweto business groups and asked them to contribute towards a solution.

“We want to ensure we have a fund of some sort going towards this Eskom situation, so that it can be seen that we have the willingness to contribute and pay for electricity and the generation of power.

“Those contributions should help the people, not for the sake of the R6 000, but for a different conversation that says that we are now coming up with solutions that are going to be sustainable, and which we can all live by.”

He said they had a meeting with the Gauteng Premier’s Office on Tuesday, which proved the premier’s willingness to fast track a solution, to mediate a way to get back to normal and restore power to the communities, with a “somewhat resolve between Eskom and the people”.

“The mayor’s office is not representing the people. It has become an agent and a ‘spokesoffice’ for Eskom, because she has never ever communicated with the people on the ground,” he added.

“She has never even been to the community to understand what is actually going on.”

Meanwhile, the Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee’s Trevor Ngwane said the community would meet tomorrow to discuss a way forward and prepare for another meeting with a government official on Monday.

NOW READ: Diepkloof protest: N1 reopened after residents lash out at Eskom

“Eskom says no compromise and they want the R6 000 per household. We’ll see what happens during the meeting on Saturday,” Ngwane added.

Meanwhile, the power utility previously said electricity supply to Diepkloof Zone 3 was disconnected due to high energy losses as a result of illegal connections, meter bypassing and customers buying electricity from ghost vendors.

More than 700 customers were disconnected and issued with a reconnection fee of R6 052 for nonpayment. Eskom said supply would be restored once the reconnection fees were settled.

– reitumetsem@citizen.co.za