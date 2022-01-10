‘What have we done to suffer like this?’ – Bolobedu Six laid to rest

Alex Japho Matlala

Tears, disillusion and disbelief are the three words to describe the mood at the funeral of the ‘Bolobedu Six’ who died in a collision hours before New Year.

Bolobedu Six funeral

The funeral service for Thomas Mulaudzi, his wife Cate Lefohle, and their four children – aged 11 to two – was held on Saturday in Tlatja village, outside the Modjadji royal palace in Khethakone.

They died when the bakkie in which they were travelling collided with a truck.

About 50 family members cried uncontrollably when the coffins were lowered into the graves. One was Ward 30 African National Congress (ANC) councillor Johanna Lebea.

“This is a disaster. A disaster never seen in the past 20 generations of this family,” said Lebea, the children’s aunt.

“What have we done to suffer like this? You can lose one, two or three members of the family, but losing six at a time is never a child’s play”, Lebea added.

“We feel empty, naked and alone. But we know God is not for one person, but for all of us.”

Mayor vows to help family of Bolobedu Six

Mopani district municipality mayor, ANC regional chair and SA Local Government Association provincial boss Pule Shayi told the family on Friday it was in the nature of government to help the family in need.

“Ours is to provide solace, comfort and sympathy to the bereaved families. We will do anything to make sure these families get the best send-off for their loved ones.

“We will also walk step by step with the two families to make sure they are looked after even after the funeral.

“It is still our duty as government to make sure all the necessary steps are followed to get what belongs to them, including claims of money from the Road Accident Fund,” said Shayi.

‘It is in our blood to help’

A family representative, Bo-Mmago Sanny Seise, said: “It will be pleasing to see that not only government helps the family before and during the funeral.

“Please Mr Executive Mayor, do visit this family from time to time because your ANC slogan says, ‘Together we can do more’.”

In response, Shayi said his “doors are always opened for you, Mama”.

“It is in our blood […] to help people and to make sure their lives change for the better,” he said.

