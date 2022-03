An economist and the public have mixed reactions about the government’s proposed employment quotas on foreign nationals. Earlier this week Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi announced the proposed National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) which will introduce quotas on the number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in major economic sectors, such as agriculture, hospitality, tourism and construction. This comes as South Africa’s stagnant economy has led to a record unemployment rate and little to no job creation. Economist Dawie Roodt said South Africa’s workforce consists of mainly unskilled people in terms of qualifications...

Earlier this week Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi announced the proposed National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) which will introduce quotas on the number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in major economic sectors, such as agriculture, hospitality, tourism and construction.

This comes as South Africa’s stagnant economy has led to a record unemployment rate and little to no job creation.

Economist Dawie Roodt said South Africa’s workforce consists of mainly unskilled people in terms of qualifications and experience.

Roodt laughed at the idea of implementing quotas in the labour sector.

“In terms of qualifications, the percentage of unskilled labourers is 90%. Only 10% of the people have post-school qualifications, which means the remaining 90% is unskilled,” he said.

Roodt added that a matric qualification was hardly a meaningful qualification.

Roodt said it makes no sense to chase away foreigners to try and create jobs for South Africans.

“Job creation is a ridiculous idea. Nobody wants to create work, but we want to grow the economy. One of the consequences of growing the economy is coincidently job creation,” he explained.

Roodt said subsidising business to employ young people and giving people flags to wave on the side of the road was not job creation, but merely keeping people busy.

“The reason for this bill was because they ran out of plans, go ask the Minister of Finance about his forecast of the growth of our economy,” he said.

Elize van Niekerk, co-owner of a metal company, is against the proposed quota bill.

“Honestly, foreigners work harder, even at the proposed daily wages, they don’t moan about everything,” she said.

Van Niekerk also said because foreigners don’t belong to unions, they don’t strike.

“They work hard, and don’t say it’s not in their job description, they are willing to work,” she said.

Lynda Barnard, owner of Tiny Tigers Preschool, said she was happy with the Zimbabwean caregivers that work for her.

“One of my workers has been with me for 10 years, and I must admit, she’s very good,” Barnard said.

Restaurant owner Danie Toerien said the quotas won’t affect him because his ducks were in a row.

Toerien said he employed local and foreign nationals whose paperwork is up to date. He, however, bemoaned government’s meddling in his business.

“First the sports quotas and now this, where are they going to stop?” he said.

Toerien questioned how government could use Cuban doctors but insisted the private sector should hire locally.

Jomo Baloyi, who sells ice cream at the Union Buildings, said a quota was a good thing.

“There are a lot of people who fought for this country and are now not working,” he said.

Baloyi accused foreigners of entering the country illegally and using crime to make money, without providing evidence for his claims.

“We can allow foreigners, but they must be permitted and it must be limited,” he said.

Prosperous Masanabo said he doesn’t think there are enough jobs for everyone in South Africa.

“Maybe this quota can benefit both, but there are too many foreigners,” he said.

