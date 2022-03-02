SIU freezes pension fund of former public works official

SAnews.gov.za

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order by the Special Tribunal to freeze assets, bank accounts and the pension fund of the former Department of Public Works and Infrastructure chief works inspector Clive Charlton.

This order was obtained after they found evidence of him allegedly approving fraudulent invoices from a subcontractor. The SIU also alleged that the contractor had overcharged for his services.

The SIU said Charlton’s negligence led to the department suffering financial losses of R510,000.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said between 2014 and 2018, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) appointed electrical consulting company NECS to do maintenance and repair services at buildings owned by the department.

“Charlton was responsible for verifying invoices and supporting documents to be paid out to the contractor,” said Kganyago.

Kganyago said that the SIU had applied for the preservation order so that it could recover the money the department lost if Charlton is found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“This is to ensure that implicated parties do not dissipate assets and make it difficult for the SIU to recover financial losses suffered by the state when the matter is finalised,” said Kganyago.

– SAnews.gov.za