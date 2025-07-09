Macpherson vows action on failed projects and EPWP reform

Minister to meet families of George collapse victims with final report in hand

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has vowed to restore public trust in his department by taking decisive action against mismanagement, repurposing idle state assets, and reforming the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Marking his first year in office at a media briefing ahead of his budget vote on Wednesday, Macpherson outlined major investigations into failed state projects.

This included the R600 million Telkom Towers deal and a collapsed oxygen plant initiative for hospitals.

“We wanted to investigate some of the most glaring examples of waste, mismanagement, and dysfunction.

“The draft investigation reveals a significant loss in terms of the value of the property owing to a series of damages to its infrastructure, and whether the project is still viable,” said Macpherson.

Telkom Towers under scrutiny

He confirmed that investigations into the Telkom Towers project and the PSA Oxygen Plant, managed by the Independent Development Trust (IDT), are expected to be completed by late July 2025.

“This was meant to be a flagship health infrastructure initiative built with donor funds, providing 60 hospitals with on-site oxygen capacity.

“Instead, it became a cautionary tale, with the draft report confirming many of my suspicions,” said the minister.

Lifestyle audits are also underway for 400 high-risk officials, alongside a physical audit of the department’s payroll system to root out ghost employees.

EPWP overhaul

Macpherson also announced major reforms to the EPWP.

“Our view is that EPWP must be refocused around transparency, training and opportunity,” he said.

According to Macpherson, planned changes include:

Longer project durations, allowing for real skill development;

Fairer compensation;

Enterprise development and support for EPWP graduates starting small businesses;

Monitoring the impact of constructed assets and their value to communities;

Pilot biometric attendance systems to improve accountability and recruitment.

The department has halted transfers to municipalities that fail to meet audit and financial control standards.

State assets to generate revenue

Macpherson revealed that unused state-owned properties are being repurposed for public benefit.

Since taking office, 17 properties have been handed over for use as shelters for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse.

“In the previous five years, only one such transfer was made,” he said.

Plans are also in place to restructure state property assets into an “investable portfolio” to attract private sector investment.

George building collapse

Macpherson confirmed he will meet with the families of the 34 workers who died in the George building collapse on 19 July, following the postponement due to former deputy president David Mabuza’s funeral.

“The collapse was entirely preventable. Accountability cannot be optional when lives are lost due to human error,” he said.

The Engineering Council of South Africa has finalised a report detailing regulatory and professional failings, which will be handed to law enforcement.

“I assure the public […] we will do what is right. People will be held accountable,” Macpherson said.

