Grounded Comair airline brands Kulula and British Airways maintained the findings blamed for their grounding were misinterpreted and did not include safety or security issues. The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) grounded both carriers indefinitely for gaps in quality control and safety management systems which, according to industry sources, could be directly linked to a spate of recent safety-related incidents. Since January, it was reported that two Kulula flights experienced engine failures, a landing gear safety incident on a BA flight was recorded in East London, as well as an apparent return-toramp incident prior to takeoff in Lanseria last month....

Grounded Comair airline brands Kulula and British Airways maintained the findings blamed for their grounding were misinterpreted and did not include safety or security issues.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) grounded both carriers indefinitely for gaps in quality control and safety management systems which, according to industry sources, could be directly linked to a spate of recent safety-related incidents.

Since January, it was reported that two Kulula flights experienced engine failures, a landing gear safety incident on a BA flight was recorded in East London, as well as an apparent return-toramp incident prior to takeoff in Lanseria last month.

A passenger who was on one of the Kulula aircraft involved in a recent incident posted on Instagram: “We were on a Kulula flight that experienced engine failure and went through the terror of an emergency landing. It was frightening for everyone on board. Turns out we were one of three Kulula planes who had emergency landings in a month. I commend the pilot who handled it like a pro. But I look judgingly on Kulula. com who did not acknowledge or address the situation with its passengers and who allowed planes to keep flying knowing there were serious issues with their planes.”

A source said the succession of safety-related incidents could not have been happenstance and that there is a compulsory tie-in between an incident and the safety management system used to mitigate it.

The source added turbine failure is a serious incident, but it is preventable with timely corrective action after frequent parameter testing, for example during an engine’s maintenance. Generally, gaps in a safety management system could see any kind of oversight fail. These gaps were the reason cited by Sacaa for the Kulula and British Airways’ grounding.

A safety management and quality control system is dependent on the operator for its monitoring, corrective action and reporting to the regulator. In its statement, Sacaa said it had inspected Comair’s compliance prior to the grounding.

It said: “The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair’s quality control management system and safety management systems to establish compliance.”

ALSO READ: FlySafair grilled for price gouging in the wake of Comair grounding

The source added that even though a maintenance provider could have pointed out potential engine trouble, an operator may elect to push the envelope for a few more flights. Comair did not answer any questions relating to engine maintenance, its safety management system or which maintenance provider maintained the aircraft.

Instead, the company said: “The Sacaa findings have been regarding evidence to support our risk assessment findings in the normal course of safety compliance i.e. no safety and security findings were made regarding either flight operations or maintenance.”

In a staff survey of Comair employees run by trade union Solidarity in December, 66% said they did not feel secure at work. It was unlikely Kulula and Comair’s British Airways franchise would return to the skies before next week.

The blame for the grounding, said the source, should be laid squarely at the door of the chief executive officer as the accountable manager.