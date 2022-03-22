Agriculture dept confirms active Foot and Mouth disease cases in NW, Limpopo and KZN

Citizen Reporter

A case of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) was confirmed on a commercial stud farm in the North West province, the Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

North West

The department’s spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said the FMD case in the North West was confirmed through laboratory results after the provincial veterinary services conducted epidemiological investigations.

He said the farm and other linked farms were placed under quarantine, while further surveillance in the area was being conducted to determine the extent of the outbreak.

“A joint operations commission (JOC), supported by the local Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMCs) for safety and security, the provincial disaster risk management committees of both Dr Kenneth Kaunda and JB Marks was established and its first sitting was on Sunday 20th [March].

“All present at the JOC pledged their unwavering support for the control of this outbreak,” Ngcobo said in a statement.

FMD affects cattle, pigs (domestic and wild), sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals both wild and domestic. The virus constantly mutates and vaccinations for one strain do not protect against others.

Limpopo

Furthermore, an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease was detected this month in the previous FMD free zone in the Collins Chabane Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The department said the infection was detected in two locations in the former FMD free zone and involved cattle in communal grazing areas.

“One of the two new infected locations is in the Disease Management Area, which was declared in January 2019 and remains in place, while the other is north of it. Other locations in the area with clinical signs suggestive of FMD are under investigation,” Ngcobo said.

He said the outbreak was most likely due to spill-over from an outbreak in the adjacent FMD protection zone, which was detected in March last year.

Ngcobo said surveillance activities in the newly affected area were underway to determine the extent of the spread of the disease both within the DMA and to the north of the DMA. Vaccination in the area had also started in an effort to curtail the further spread of the disease.

“There are permanent movement restrictions in place in the protection zone, preventing the free movement of cloven-hoofed livestock into the FMD free zone. The affected diptanks were placed under quarantine and no cloven-hoofed animals were allowed to move from these locations.”

KwaZulu-Natal

In addition to the outbreak in Limpopo, the FMD outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal was still continuing, according to the department. It said the vaccination campaign had begun.

“Two new affected locations have been identified. One falls just outside of the DMA in the Mthonjaneni municipality, while the other one falls some distance to the south-west of the DMA, in the uMlalazi municipality (near the Nkandla and Maphumulo muncipalities).

“The newly infected diptanks have been placed under quarantine, and no cloven hoofed animals are allowed to move from these locations.

“Clinical and serological surveillance has been intensified in the diptanks surrounding the newly infected area to determine the extent of the spread.”

Department of Agriculture urged all farmers, livestock owners, members of industry and other stakeholders to abide by the movement restrictions in place in both the Limpopo and KZN disease management areas, as well as the restrictions within the affected areas.

It said these restrictions were deemed necessary to prevent the further spread of the virus out of the affected areas.

“All farmers, livestock owners, members of industry and other stakeholders in the rest of the country are urged to use caution when sourcing cattle, the notion of ‘know what you are buying’ holds true in this instance; ensure that you know the health of the animals you are investing in and where possible, seek a health attestation from the seller’s veterinarian.

The department reminded livestock owners that foot and mouth disease is transmitted by moving cattle from infected premises and further urged all owners not to move animals if there is a suspicion of illness.

“All buyers must ensure they get an attestation from the seller, confirming the health status of the animals they are buying.

“Should any suspicious clinical symptoms (salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions) be seen, it should be reported to the local State Veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances.”

