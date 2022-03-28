WATCH: Smoke billowing from Joburg CBD manholes as underground fire rages

Citizen Reporter

Emergency services have responded to a fire in an underground tunnel in the Johannesburg CBD, which has left Selby and the surrounding areas without electricity.

City of Johannesburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Councillor Michael Sun said a warning of the underground blaze was received on City Power’s system on Monday morning.

Smoke is still billowing from the manholes leading to the underground tunnels where fire started.

All the teams are onsite currently assessing the impact, even though, for safety reasons, we are not yet able to reach some parts of the underground tunnels. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/opDZ3rx00s— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 28, 2022

“It is not yet safe for firefighters or technicians to go down the tunnels to find the source of the blaze,” Sun said.

Fire is still raging in the tunnel making it difficult for the technical team to access the tunnel at #Selby. ^MM pic.twitter.com/3o1pYtKIVl— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 28, 2022

At present, Johannesburg emergency services are on standby at the worst affected area on Ntemi Piliso Street, in the Johannesburg CBD, where two main lines have tripped.

This resulted in an outage at the Fordsburg substation.

Sun also said there has not yet been a need to evacuate residents or occupants in the area, but that the city would update those affected should the situation change.

City Power said an estimated time as to when power would be restored to the affected areas has not yet been determined, and neither has the cause of the fire.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards.