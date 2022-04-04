City of Tshwane suspends chief audit executive due to misconduct

Faizel Patel

The City of Tshwane has terminated the contract of its Chief Audit Executive, Moeketsi Ntsimane, due to misconduct.

The city said that during the council meeting last Thursday, it took the time to deliberate on the conclusion of the disciplinary processes against Ntsimane.

Ntsimane was a Section 56 senior manager in the City of Tshwane.

He was suspended on 18 January 2021 after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

The city formally charged Ntsimane with allegations of misconduct and convened a disciplinary hearing on 19 April 2021.

However, Ntsimane then brought an urgent application before the Labour Court wherein he argued that his suspension must be uplifted and the disciplinary hearing be annulled.

The city then opposed the Labour Court application.

On 10 May 2021, the Labour Court delivered its judgement where the application brought by Ntsimane was dismissed with cost after which the disciplinary processes regarding the matter then proceeded.

The city said at the end of March, the presiding officer of this process released a final report where he pronounced a sanction of dismissal.

“The outcome of this disciplinary process was then tabled before Council last Thursday and Council summarily approved the termination of Mr Ntsimane’s contract.”

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has announced the temporary closure of Kruger Avenue in Lyttleton Manor, Centurion due to a sinkhole that emerged on the road.

The road will be closed from Monday, 04 April 2022, at 09h00 until further notice.

The city said it is compelled to immediately close Kruger Avenue for safety purposes and to allow for physical assessment and geological investigation in order to determine the necessary method of repair.

The city has pleaded for cooperation from residents, businesses and motorists around the sinkhole area and has apologised for the inconvenience.

