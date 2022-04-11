Foreign nationals urged to get registered and stay away from criminal activities

Faizel Patel

Gauteng MEC for Finance Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has urged residents from various communities across the Gauteng province to ensure peace and harmony following the violent demonstrations in Diepsloot.

Nkomo-Ralehoko was speaking to The Citizen at the Ifthar dinner (fast breaking) at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand on Saturday

The annual gathering brings together people from across different religious and ethnic groups to promote peace, mutual understanding and social cohesion by embracing the concept of ubuntu and reconciliation.

Anti-crime protests turned violent in Diepsloot last week and led to a vigilante attack on a Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyati, with the mob killing and burning him.

Representing Gauteng Premier David Makhura who was unable to attend due to national government commitments, Nkomo-Ralehoko said people need to work together to ensure peace.

“If there is a misunderstanding, let’s resolve that by not fighting or killing each other. So, for me it’s to preach unity and make sure that things are done as baba Mandela used to say. He was one person who taught us about the foundation of unity and reconciliation that as South Africans, as Gautengers let’s work together, understand each other’s culture.”

Nkomo Ralehoko has encouraged foreign nationals living in South Africa to get registered so that they can be included in civil society.

“As much as we are encouraging them to be registered to have their relevant documents, because they are citizens too. When they are here, they must not be involved in criminals activities, but I am happy that our government is involved to arrest the situation in Diepsloot before it can get out of hand.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele last week urged the community not to take matters into their own hands. He would also deploy more police officers to the area to help solve the backlog of cases at the local police station and investigate recent murders in the area.

On Monday, Diepsloot remained calm following a week of protests and violent attacks.

