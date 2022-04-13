Steve Hofmeyer faces music from Human Rights Commission over Disney bestiality comments

Faizel Patel

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has issued a letter of demand to Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyer for his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals and the LGBTQ+ community represents bestiality.

Hofmeyer is facing the music from the SAHRC for his comments on social media relating to the LGBTIQ+ community.

Human rights violation

The Commission said it was further approached by a Non-Profit Organization stationed in Gqeberha, reporting the comments, as an alleged human rights violation.

Hofmeyer posted the comment in Afrikaans on Twitter.

“…Waar my generasie geleer het om met muise eende en honde te praat gaan ons kinders geleer word hoe om met muise, eende en honde seks te he…” (Where my generation learned to talk to mice ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs)

The commission said from its assessment of Hofmeyer’s comments, it has determined that it appears to liken the LGBTIQ+ community to be inclusive of bestiality, which constitutes a sexual offence in terms of Schedule 13 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 2007, as well as the Animal Protection Act, 1962.

“The Commission has further determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with “mice, ducks and dogs” may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to Equality and Dignity as determined in section 9 and 10 of the Constitution.”

The commission said the comments may also be in contravention of the equality act which appears to be in response to Disney’s undertaking to move towards greater inclusivity on their platform.

The Commission said it has an express mandate to take steps to secure appropriate redress where human rights have been violated.

“The Commission has therefore issued a letter of demand to Mr Hofmeyr to express its concerns relating to the utterances made and shared to his hundreds of thousands of followers and friends accordingly. Should the Commissions’ demands not be met the Commission reserves the right to proceed to the Equality Court to provide it with the appropriate relief herein.”

“This may include a prayer for damages, as well as an order seeking the respondent to undergo community service at a centre in support of the promotion of the rights of vulnerable groups,” the commission said.

Earlier this month, Hofmeyr apologised to the gay community in a video, but only to have a go at them once more.

