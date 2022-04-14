Limpopo conjoined twins die in hospital

Kgomotso Phooko

The set of conjoined twins born at Jane Furse Hospital on 7 April 2022 have died.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba expressed her condolences to the family and the community on the passing of the twins.

The MEC says the twins’ health deteriorated overnight and they died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Limpopo health department, the twins were admitted to Mankweng Tertiary & Hospital Neonatal ICU after their birth.

“Specialists from various clinical disciplines from both Mankweng-Pietersburg Complex and Dr George Mukhari Central Hospital had been hard at work in pursuit of the best possible intervention for the case,” said Ramathuba.

She said the initial studies revealed multiple complexities.

Birth of conjoined twins

A 41-year-old mother gave birth to the conjoined twins via a caesarean section at Jane Furse Hospital on 7 April.

The mother was not aware she was carrying conjoined twins as she was initially diagnosed with a normal twin pregnancy during her visits to the antenatal clinic.

According to the department, while performing the caesarean section the doctors realised the twins were conjoined.

“It was only during the operation that doctors discovered that the babies were joined at the chest and abdomen,” said Ramathuba‘s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha.

ALSO READ: Conjoined twins born in Limpopo