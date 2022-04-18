Traffic volumes to pick up after Easter break as 38 deaths recorded in four provinces 

Citizen Reporter

Motorists making their way to Gauteng have been urged to drive with extreme caution, as traffic volumes pick up as holidaymakers return from the Easter break.

Just over 15 road fatalities were recorded in Gauteng since the beginning of the Easter road safety campaign last week.

“As the Easter weekend draws to a close, high traffic volumes are expected this afternoon until late at night as a lot of people will be driving back to Gauteng.

“The preliminary statistics on the Easter season indicate that over 16 road fatalities have been recorded on Gauteng roads, of which eight fatalities are pedestrians,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane said in a statement.

Maremane said road accidents, which led to the fatalities, was largely attributed to the attitude and behaviour of road users.

“Drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving, speeding, unsafe overtaking, public transport overloading and vehicle fitness are also some of the challenges that compound the situation on Gauteng roads.”

He added that Gauteng Traffic Police will also be on high alert to deal decisively with road traffic violations.

More road fatalities

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, told eNCA that 86 motorists have since been arrested for drunk driving.

Fihla also warned motorists to drive with caution and be alert at all times with the rains expected later in the day.

“For motorists, make sure that you reduce your vehicle speed and maintain a safe distance. When the weather does get a bit unfavourable and gets dark… please switch on your headlights for better visibility.

“Also they must avoid extremely flooded roads and low-lying bridges,” he said.

On Saturday, The Citizen reported that 22 people lost their lives following car crashes in the three provinces.

Eleven fatalities were recorded in the Western Cape, while there were also seven deaths confirmed in Limpopo and four in Mpumalanga.

This brings the total numbers of deaths to 38, in addition to the fatalities recorded in Gauteng.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), most crashes took place in the early hours of the morning or during the night.

Tollgates are now busy as holidaymakers return to industrial hubs. Current situation at Kranskop toll plaza in Limpopo. Drive safely & keep a safe following distance. #liveBeyondEaster

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula last Tuesday launched the Easter road safety campaign, indicating that road deaths were on an upward trajectory this year.

Mbalula said 1,823 people lost their lives on the roads in January and February, up from the 1,521 fatalities in the same period last year.

At the same time, the minister said the busiest routes during Easter were the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo, the N3 from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal, the N2 from the Western Cape to Eastern Cape, the N14 to from Gauteng to the North West and the N12.

The Easter 2021 road statistics recorded 189 crashes and 235 fatalities nationwide between 2 and 5 April.

