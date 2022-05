Many motorists are driving illegally on the roads after Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula refused further grace periods for the 1.3 million motorists struggling to renew their licences. Fred Nel, Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for transport, said there was currently not enough capacity to accommodate all the drivers who want to renew their licences. “We cannot turn them into criminals because of this lack of capacity.” Nel said the department needed to expand its capacity and provide another grace period for drivers whose licences expired during the lockdown. Paul Malema was waiting outside the Waltloo Licensing Centre to have his...

Many motorists are driving illegally on the roads after Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula refused further grace periods for the 1.3 million motorists struggling to renew their licences.

Fred Nel, Democratic Alliance shadow MEC for transport, said there was currently not enough capacity to accommodate all the drivers who want to renew their licences.

“We cannot turn them into criminals because of this lack of capacity.”

Nel said the department needed to expand its capacity and provide another grace period for drivers whose licences expired during the lockdown.

Paul Malema was waiting outside the Waltloo Licensing Centre to have his expired licence renewed but “they didn’t allow me into the centre because I didn’t have an online appointment”.

Malema, a mechanic, said he needed his licence for work.

“But I didn’t get any help. I have been struggling for a year and five months to renew my licence with no luck,” he said.

Connie Leonard was furious when he left the centre empty-handed.

“I applied for my licence and I paid, but now I was told I never applied to renew my licence.”

Leonard said he applied for a temporary licence last September when he applied to renew his licence that was about to expire.

Leonard was angry about having to fork out more money and redoing the whole process again.

“I have been here three times. Now they tell me to reapply again. I paid over R2,000 in fines and more with nothing to show.”

Magda du Randt and her elderly husband also left the centre empty-handed.

“They told me to return next Wednesday, but sometimes I can’t because my husband suffers from Parkinson’s disease and walks with difficulty,” she said.

Du Randt said after her licence expired in December 2020, she tried to renew it three times.

Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA), said they noted the online bookings remain unresolved.

Beard said motorists became frustrated with the constant struggle and abandon efforts to renew their documents.

“We agree with the minister that motorists must take responsibility for renewing their licences, but we disagree with the claim that everything was done to remove the obstacles.

“Until every centre in South Africa operates at the same levels as the two flagship centres in Gauteng, we cannot accept that everything is being done to accommodate all motorists. We will continue calling for an extension of the renewal deadline.”

Beard said feedback from motorists showed the Waterfall Park centre in Midrand, and Eco Park in Centurion were efficient, professional, and user-friendly.

“This level of service [can’t] be restricted to only two centres in Gauteng.

The standards there must be implemented at each licensing centre throughout the country to ensure every motorist has access to similar high-quality interactions,” he said.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse chief executive Wayne Duvenage said driving licences were still valid for three months after the expiry date.

“The problem was a lot of these motorists’ expiry dates were achieved months ago,” he said.

He said he doubted the backlog of 1.3 million expired licences were renewed and up to date.

Duvenage questioned Mbalula’s plans to get illegal motorists up to date.

“It is the minister’s problem, not the people’s problem. Something has gone wrong when there were so many expired licences – and that started pre-Covid,” he said.

Duvenage urged motorists struggling to get appointments to book online to document their attempts to renew.