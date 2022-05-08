‘No one will remove me from the throne’ – King Misuzulu

Citizen Reporter

Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has reassured his supporters and warned his naysayers against listening to claims that he will be removed from the throne.



“No one will remove me from my throne and I am not in a rush to go anywhere,” said the King, referring to the fact that he is not anxious to rush his official coronation.

The king spoke at an event held to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing held at her Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

King Misuzulu was supposed to be crowned earlier this year after he was recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the rightful king.

However, he advised that the event be postponed following the devastating floods in his home province in recent weeks.

According to reports, King Misuzulu said the time should be used to mourn those who lost their lives in the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This delay in his official coronation has caused some concern that he is giving his detractors more time to challenge the legitimacy of his ascension to the throne, however, the King jokingly dismissed these concerns in his address.

He also said the date of his coronation would be announced in due time.

His late mother queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was announced as queen regent shortly after her husband king Zwelithini’s death last year but she wanted her firstborn son – King Misuzulu – to take over instead.

It is because of this that the king says he was meant to be on the throne, calling it “God’s will” and adding that his rule was “meant to be.”

The anniversary of the queen Mantfombi’s passing also marks a year since King Misuzulu took to the throne.