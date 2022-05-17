Processes must be followed to unlock R1bn flood relief funds, says government

Citizen Reporter

Government has dismissed claims that National Treasury is withholding the disaster relief funds meant for flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It has been just over a month since devastating floods wreaked havoc across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and North West.

R1 billion was allocated as a relief effort in the wake of floods, but the funds are yet to be released.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) during a press briefing on Monday accused National Treasury of refusing to disburse the money, however, government has denied the party’s claims.

“The allegations levelled against the National Treasury is mischievous and unwarranted at a time when government and society are putting in all efforts to rebuild their lives of those affected by the floods and their livelihoods,” government spokesperson Phumla Williams said on Tuesday.

Reprioritisation

Williams explained that government would need to reprioritise the funds as per Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act.

“The reprioritisation of funds is also in line with government’s budgeting system. In addressing the recent floods, government embarked on a phased approach, with the first being the immediate humanitarian relief and the second phase, which involves reconstruction and repair,” she said.

She further said that there were no delays on the allocation of funds, but “there is process that must be followed to unlock these funds”.

“The process includes provinces and municipalities making applications for these funds to the National Disaster Management Centre and Department of Human Settlement, who in turn after processing them submit them to National Treasury.

“These funds are available shortly after National Treasury receives and processes an application. It is important to emphases that the accountability framework has not changed,” she added.

Williams also stressed that the accountability framework that government put in place has not changed.

“The procuring departments will have to ensure that procurement and supply chain processes are strictly followed. Government has also put in place additional monitoring measures, through the auditor-general [AG].

“The AG will conduct real-time audits on the disaster response funds made available to provide much-needed relief to affected communities. Real-time audits allow non-compliance to be identified early and institutions will be required to correct it,” she said.

Government urged all stakeholders and commentators to engage with factual information and not create panic and confusion.

Parliament committee

Last week, parliament’s Ad-Hoc Joint Committee on Flood Disaster Relief and Recovery convened its first meeting.

The parliamentary committee will be co-chaired by National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) house chairpersons for committees, Cedric Frolick and Jomo Nyambi respectively.

The mandate of the committee – which will lapse in November – is to oversee the response and implementation of the relief measures by the government.

During Friday’s virtual meeting, MPs pledged to “go beyond and look at climate change and its impact”, while Frolick indicated that there would not be delays in conducting an oversight visit to the affected areas.

“We are now tasked, together with the support staff, to develop a proposed programme and start with a process of identifying key government departments, amongst others, that has been affected,” he said.

“The physical visit will not take place now immediately because we need to familiarise ourselves with the issues, get the necessary briefings and then go there with information at our disposal,” Frolick added.

Floods that hit parts of KZN early in April, affected more than 75,000 people and left 445 people dead.

Government has since declared a national state of disaster to respond to the deluge in KZN.

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the national state of disaster is likely to last for up to three months.