Boost for tourism and mining businesses in Phalaborwa as water returns after a week-long dry spell

Alex Japho Matlala

Finally, the thirsty residents of Phalaborwa will have adequate clean running water after a payment squabble received the attention of the Lepelle Northern Water a state-owned utility in Limpopo.

The Mopani district municipality is tasked by the national department of water and sanitation to supply bulk water to five of its local municipalities Ba-Phalaborwa, Giyani, Tzaneen, Maruleng, and Letaba.

But for the past week, residents of the tourism and mining town of Phalaborwa have been going for days without a drop of water.

According to reports, Lepelle Northern Water implemented a 20% restriction on water supply in the Ba-Phalaborwa municipal area from 10 May as a result of the outstanding debt.

This not only affected residents but also mining houses and tourists flooding the town every day to see the wildlife in the Kruger National Park.

“We have been without a drop of water for days owing to the pending unpaid bill by the district to Lepelle Northern Water,” Betty Maake, a student at the Mopani Further Education and Training College in Phalaborwa, said on Thursday.

“Cooking, bathing, washing has been a struggle for us since last week.

“But we are happy now that the two feuding parties found a way to the table to put their differences to bed because it is affecting us.

“You know what they say, when elephants fight, the grass always suffers.”

Chief executive for the Speak Out programme in Phalaborwa, Edmond Mbetse, said the most affected areas included Lulekane and Namakgale.

“Phalaborwa is a mining and tourist town,” he said.

“We are at the foot of the Kruger National Park. Our town serves as a gateway to the big five animals in Kruger.

“These are the main attraction for tourists.

“But going on like this, we will end up losing business.

“We are appealing to the Mopani district municipality to pay its dues so that our small businesses, our accommodations in lodges and hotels surrounding our town can survive and help the economy of our town.”

On Thursday, the Mopani municipality confirmed the restrictions and that Lepelle Northern Water and the municipality have found each other.

“The district can also confirm that we, indeed, owe Lepelle money for unpaid bills but we are working on the payment, hence the lifting of the restrictions,” said Mopani municipality spokesperson Orders Ngobeni.

Lepelle Northern Water also confirmed Ngobeni’s statement.

“A full supply of bulk water to the people of Phalaborwa has been restored, “spokesperson, Yolande Nel said.