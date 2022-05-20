Lunga Simelane
20 May 2022
South Africa

Skating, on thin ice in Gauteng as DA accuses dpt of sports and recreation of false promises

According to the DA, broken promises are worse than no promises at all.

Semiyea Tassaw skateboards at the Milpark Skatepark, 19 May 2022, in Johannesburg. Tassaw has been skateboarding for two years and believes since skateboarding is now an Olympic sport, more can be done by the City, including involving skateboarders when designing future skateparks. Picture: Michel Bega
With few skateboarding facilities to be seen in and around Gauteng, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the province’s department of sport, arts, culture, and recreation of not delivering on “promises made” to the skateboarding community. According to the DA, broken promises are worse than no promises at all. DA Gauteng spokesperson for sport, arts, culture, and recreation Wildri Peach, said the Gauteng department had convened a meeting at the Johannesburg Stadium recently – along with Roller Sport South Africa and the Gauteng Sports Confederation – to outline the department’s interest in the sport. But a recent written reply by...

