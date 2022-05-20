Late Mpho Moerane to be honoured with memorial service on Friday

Faizel Patel

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is expected to be honoured with a memorial service on Friday.

Moerane succumbed to his injuries at the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, just over a week after he was involved in a car crash.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, among many others, paid tribute to the former mayor describing him as an entrepreneurial and multi-skilled leader who dedicated his talents to the people of Joburg.

“We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress (ANC) and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country’s and continent’s most important economic and cultural centres. May his soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa tweeted.

Ramaphosa said the former mayor’s passing is a devastating loss.

“It cuts deep because he was not just a comrade to us, he was a friend, he was a brother. We have had so many memories together and its unfortunate that he is no more. He’s leaving a great legacy.”

Leaders of other political parties also paid tribute to Moerane

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) paid tribute to Moerane’s “affable, compassionate, and sharp-minded” personality, saying he never shied away from the responsibility of leadership.

“He was indeed an astute leader committed to serving all the communities in Johannesburg. He had a mission and a plan to accelerate and improve service delivery standards in the city, and he continued to do this until his untimely demise.”

The current mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse said her rivalry with Moerane was restricted to politics, adding that he was a person she would call a friend.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also extended his condolences to the colleagues, friends and family of Moerane.

“While we may not have always agreed politically, he was a husband, father, brother, cousin and a son.”

Moerane’s funeral will take place on Sunday at Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra.

