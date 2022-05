President Cyril Ramaphosa finally brought the topic of sustainable development to the heartland of coal-producing Mpumalanga, cajoling the province’s people to transition from coal to alternative renewable energy. “We have plans to transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient economy. This will have an impact on the mining and energy industry in Mpumalanga and on communities that depend on these industries,” Ramaphosa said. “We must work together to ensure that this transition is inclusive and just, and that no community is left behind. Business, labour and communities need to work together to ensure that Mpumalanga is able to seize the opportunities...

The president’s statement was seen as the first direct attempt by government to shift the province’s focus away from coal, Mpumalanga’s central product and economic centrepiece, to consider emission-free alternatives and their advantages.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Mpumalanga Business Forum at the presidential imbizo in Carolina on Friday when he acknowledged that businesses have been forced to either close down or relocate because of dysfunctional municipalities.

But he vowed to ensure that would not happen in Mpumalanga. He promised the province’s businesses government was working to ease conditions for them to operate, touting the district development model as a solution to many problems they encountered.

“Permits are not granted on time, resulting in lost productivity and delayed plans. Unreliable supply of water or electricity results in revenue losses and increased operational costs,” he said.

Government was shifting focus of service delivery at local government to create a more conducive environment for business, for investment and for job creation.

The district model had become the centrepiece of the new local approach.

He said it would help in solving many problems, including those the business community raised at the gathering.

Among others, the business expressed concerns about obstacles that impeded business operations and growth mainly due to poor service delivery by municipalities.

The visit was the third leg of the presidential imbizo.

He held the first one at Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in North West on 12 March followed by Mangaung, Free State, on 9 April.