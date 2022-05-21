Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
21 May 2022
6:45 am
South Africa

Growing number of NGO’s shutting down as government closes taps in salary subsidies

Marizka Coetzer

'Without the salary subsidies most NGOs cannot survive.'

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Government subsidies that boost the salaries of social workers in the nongovernmental organisation (NGO) sector are being stopped by the department of social development, resulting in many organisations closing down, according to chief executive of Bethany House Trust Gert Jonker. “Without the salary subsidies most NGOs cannot survive,” he said. “The ‘partners in service delivery’ concept, where the department partners with NGOs, has proven to be the only effective way of rendering social work services. “Curtailing any of those services borders on insanity.” Itumeleng Moloko is a social worker who has been working with victims of domestic and sexual violence...

