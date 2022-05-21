KZN rain warning increased to red level 10 – Communities urged to seek shelter

Faizel Patel

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has warned communities in low-lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) increased the weather warning to a red level 10 in KZN which is the highest warning to be issued, for some coastal areas in province.

The weather office said the widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across KZN as a result of a cut-off low associated with a surface high pushing in moisture over the eastern parts of the country.

“Some stations have recorded quite significant rainfall amounts in the past 24 hours and models indicate an accumulation of more than 200 mm in some places along the KZN coast.”

KZN Cogta said heavy rains continue to cause major blockages on roads and disaster management teams are working round the clock to direct traffic to alternative routes.

“The department has received reports of mudslides which are being followed up by the disaster teams. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to seek shelter on higher ground and community halls have been opened for those that need shelter.”

“We appeal to our communities in the areas that will be affected to remain calm and to follow all necessary precautions. Residents who reside in structures that could be compromised by the heavy rains are urged to evacuate. So far no fatality has been reported,” KZN Cogta said

