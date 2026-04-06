Cleanup efforts begin after weekend storms lash KZN

There was a brief tornado that occurred in Bishopstowe on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have launched cleanup operations after severe storms swept through parts of the province over the weekend.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the adverse weather struck coastal regions, particularly eThekwini and Pietermaritzburg, bringing strong winds, thunder and hail.

The conditions resulted in uprooted trees, damaged power infrastructure and flooded roads, disrupting daily life.

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Officials confirmed on Monday, 6 April 2026, that teams are currently conducting detailed assessments to determine the scale of destruction.

The provincial disaster management centre (PDMC), working alongside local municipalities, has been deployed to restore services and remove debris from affected areas.

“No fatalities have been reported at this stage. A comprehensive update will be provided once technical assessments are concluded,” the provincial department’s statement read.

Tornado in Bishopstowe

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has shed light on a brief tornado that occurred in Bishopstowe on Sunday afternoon, 5 April 2026.

Meteorologists reported that a weak storm cell formed shortly after 5:00pm and remained concentrated over one area.

The region’s terrain and curved landscape is believed to have contributed to the storm’s rotation, which also produced small hail.

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As additional storm activity moved in from the west, conditions became more volatile, with increased wind, moisture and instability.

“This created the perfect setup for a brief tornado between 5:20pm and 5:40pm.

“With sunset at 5:51pm, and changing EUMETSAT imagery, spotting the details in real time became more difficult,” the weather agency said.

Repeated flood disasters

KZN continues to face recurring threats from severe weather, particularly flooding linked to heavy rainfall.

The province’s most devastating disaster occurred in April 2022, when floods killed more than 400 people and caused damage estimated at R7 billion.

Two years later, in April 2024, further flooding wreaked havoc on coastal tourism areas, destroying holiday homes, beaches and infrastructure, and leaving popular destinations severely damaged.

In early 2025, another disaster struck, prompting Cogta Minister Velenkosi Hlabisa to declare a provincial state of disaster after floods between 16 and 28 February resulted in more than R3.1 billion in losses and 22 deaths.

More recently, in January 2026, a national state of disaster was declared after widespread severe weather – including heavy rain, strong winds, lightning and flooding – affected not only KZN, but several other provinces.

These included Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and the North West.

This followed months of persistent adverse weather conditions dating back to late November 2025.

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