Sanral contracts: Mbalula slams ‘tenderpreneurs’ asking him to ‘do things in the dark’

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called out “tenderpreneurs” for asking him to intervene over contractual matters at the South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral).

This comes after Sanral’s board decided to not approve the awarding of contracts – valued at R17.47 billion – citing “material irregularities”.

The non-approval resulted in the cancellation of the tenders, much to the dissatisfaction of some contractors.

Addressing the media during a press conference on Monday, Mbalula said those who were not happy by Sanral’s move can challenge the decision.

“Those aggrieved have recourse in law and can approach the courts to adjudicate the matter,” he said.

‘I am a free soul’

Mbalula also slammed contractors who requested that he intervene after the tenders were cancelled.

“There are people who have been calling me, some of them I believe are part of the tenderpreneurs who have tendered here.

“One thing I wish to address them about today is that they are asking me to do things in the dark which was condemned [by the] State Capture [Commission]. That’s not how we run this country,” he said.

“You cannot ask the minister to intervene on matters of tenders which were condemned not so long ago.

“The same people leak matters to the media and then they come to the minister and basically ask me to switch on and off the board.

“But let me tell them, I will not do it because I owe them nothing. I am a free soul, I am not owned by anybody and I am not going to repeat the mistakes that we have been not only warned about, but have landed us in trouble as a country,” the minister said.

‘No business with tenders’

Mbalula reiterated that his duty as minister was to hold Sanral’s board accountable, adding that he had no interest in the projects other than them creating jobs.

“I have got no business with tenders. If you have a problem with a tender as a person who has tendered, go to court. Do anything in your power to get your tender to be addressed properly,” he said.

The minister stressed that the board had a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of Sanral.

“If they don’t act ethical and act in the interests of their own company… government will act on such a board because we are all called upon to act in an ethical way and not go backwards where we do things and have deals with people,” Mbalula said.

He further said: “If you want to talk to me, don’t talk to me over the phone, just write down so that I can read what you are complaining about. We are not friends. When we are sent to jail as ministers for doing corrupt things, you are alone.

“There’s nobody who is involved in tenders who is going to help you and when the president wants answers, he wants them from me not a tenderpreneur. When South Africans wants answers, you as the media want them from me and I want those answers from the board.”

Consequence management

According to Sanral, the cancellations will delay the implementation of critical infrastructure projects across the country.

The construction of the Msikaba and Mtentu bridges in the Eastern Cape (valued at around R3.4 billion) was expected to create approximately 8,000 direct full-time jobs as well as between 21,000 and 28,000 indirect jobs.

Meanwhile, Mbalula said he wants Sanral to provide him with details on how to move forward.

“I want Sanral to clarify this matter [as] consequence management [and] how are we moving forward. I want us to move forward with lightening speed because we can’t hold back on these particular projects,” he said.

The minister last week delivered his budget during Parliament’s mini plenary vote meeting, setting aside R76.4 billion for Sanral from the Department of Transport’s planned expenditure over the medium term.

More than R40 billion of the total allocated amount will go towards upgrading the national non‐toll roads network.