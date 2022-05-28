Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
28 May 2022
7:15 am
South Africa

Refugees back to camp in front of the UN building in Pretoria

Marizka Coetzer

While women prepared food on an open fire on the pavement, children played in boxes inside the shelters, constructed out of plastic and cardboard boxes.

Makeshift homes outside the UNHCR offices in Pretoria, 26 May 2022. The refugees that were arrested and detained for sleeping outside the UNHCR premises were brought back to the same area by officials earlier this month. Picture: Jacques Nelles
More than 30 refugee families from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) set up camp in front of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHRC) building in Brooklyn, Pretoria, after being forcefully removed in 2019. While women prepared food on an open fire on the pavement, children played in boxes inside the shelters, constructed out of plastic and cardboard boxes. Elvis Ntamba Diasonama, one of the refugees living on the pavement, said he was left paralysed after an accident that has left him wheelchair-bound. “I just come here now and I’ve been sleeping here for two weeks. I originally came from the...

Read more on these topics