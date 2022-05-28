Refugees back to camp in front of the UN building in Pretoria
Marizka Coetzer
While women prepared food on an open fire on the pavement, children played in boxes inside the shelters, constructed out of plastic and cardboard boxes.
Makeshift homes outside the UNHCR offices in Pretoria, 26 May 2022. The refugees that were arrested and detained for sleeping outside the UNHCR premises were brought back to the same area by officials earlier this month. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Read more on these topics