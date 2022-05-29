Arrest of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh over Transnet imminent – report

Citizen Reporter

Former CEO Brian Molefe and former CFO Anoj Singh are unlikely to escape arrest over corruption at Transnet.

City Press reports that Molefe and Singh are next in line after five former senior Transnet executives were arrested on Friday.

The former executives arrested by the Hawks on Firday included former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

The other four arrested were former Transnet acting group chief financial officer Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and Trillian Asset Management director, Daniel Roy.

The sixth accused in the case, Gupta fixer and businessman Kuben Moodley, was arrested in September 2021.

They face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The City Press report said that plans to have Molefe and Singh arrested are at an advanced stage. They are likely to appear in court in July with Gama and the other executives.

“Upon their appearance, Gama will have further charges added to the existing ones. This time, the charges will relate to his role in the acquisition of the diesel and electric locomotives known as the 1,064,” a security cluster source who has access to the developments around the Hawks and the NPA told the publication.

In his second state capture report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that Molefe, Gama and Singh be investigated for a number of offences, including corruption, racketeering and fraud.

After Gama, Pita, Ramosebudi, Wood and Roy were granted bail on Friday, the spokesperson of the NPA’s ID, Sindisiwe Seboka, said more arrests were coming.

“At the heart of this particular prosecution is the ID basically saying that we are trying to recoup as much [of the looted state monies] and bring to book many of the people who took part in the alleged looting of R93.4 million of Transnet money for work that had already been done by a different service provider,” Seboka said.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe