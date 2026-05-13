Transnet says recovery plan on track as traffic at ports increases

Transnet National Ports Authority experienced 8 630 vessel arrivals for the 2025/26 financial year.

Transnet, South Africa’s state-owned transport and logistics company, is starting to see the results of its recovery plan, with increased traffic at its ports.

The company said it saw vessel traffic increase by 9% year-on-year, which was attributed to the organisation’s ongoing recovery and growing operational momentum.

“The overall strong growth performance signal improved domestic economic landscape, including gains from the Transnet recovery initiatives and improvements in port and rail efficiencies,” Transnet Group Chief Executive, Michelle Phillips, said on Tuesday in a statement.

Traffic increases across ports

According to the government’s news agency, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) experienced 8 630 vessel arrivals for the 2025/26 financial year, increasing from 7 912 recorded in the previous year (2024/25).

Transnet described this increase as significant in advancing its growth strategy, which focuses on restoring operational efficiency and improving port performance to strengthen South Africa’s position as a competitive global gateway.

“The increase in vessel calls reflects an improved operational coordination across the port system, driven by TNPA’s closer collaboration with terminal operators and improved port efficiencies,” the company said.

Signs of recovery at Transnet

Cargo volume throughput at TNPA’s eight commercial seaports increased by 4.2% to approximately 304 million tonnes, representing the strongest growth since the 2011/12 financial year.

The state-owned transport and logistics company said this performance saw three of the five main cargo type categories register strong growth, while the breakbulk and liquid bulk segments are showing signs of a gradual recovery

Automotive volumes led the recovery, growing 13.3%, while the Port of Durban exceeded its throughput targets.

Container volumes also grew strongly, rising 7.1% and surpassing annual budget expectations by 3.6%, largely driven by a 22% increase in citrus fruit volumes.

Measurable results

Dry bulk cargo volumes increased by 4.2%, driven mainly by export demand in chrome ore, magnetite and manganese commodities.

“This growth in vessel activity and cargo volumes signals that Transnet’s interventions are yielding measurable results,” said Phillips.

“Alongside this welcomed volume increase, Transnet remains focused on sustaining operational improvements, accelerating port infrastructure investment, and implementing structural reforms to support trade growth and cargo movement through South Africa’s ports,” said Phillips.

It was highlighted that key infrastructure projects across the port system are gaining momentum to support future demand and improve operational resilience.

At the Port of Durban, expansion plans are aimed at significantly increasing container handling capacity, while upgrades at the Port of Cape Town, including container stack improvements and truck staging facilities, are expected to improve efficiency and reduce congestion.