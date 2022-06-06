Discovery Insure launches firefighting service in Joburg

Citizen Reporter

With a fire occurring in Johannesburg every six hours, Discovery Insure has launched its own fire service in Johannesburg

Discovery Insure has partnered with Advanced Emergency Management Services (EMS) to launch a private firefighting initiative, called Fire Force.

The Discovery Fire Force will be available to clients across most of the Johannesburg metropolitan area.

It says it will add two additional and fully equipped fire engines to the streets of Joburg. It will also supply several rapid response support vehicles.

This project is for Discovery clients whose vehicle, homes or businesses may be affected by fire.

The CEO of Discovery Insure, Anton Ossip, said immediate assistance is crucial when unexpected accidents occur.

“Immediate assistance makes all the difference when that accident that you never thought you’d have, actually happens. The new Fire Force offering is a true manifestation of Discovery’s core purpose of enhancing and protecting lives by keeping our clients and communities safe,” said Anton Ossip.

“Once an emergency call is received in our operations control centre, we will initially dispatch a rapid intervention vehicle fitted with an ultra-high-pressure (UHP) pump system while mobilising additional resources. The UHP unit can be connected to a garden hose and allows a very effective first attack against house fires, car fires and other smaller fires.”

The managing director of Advanced EMS, Hadley Shapiro, is looking forward to the joint partnership and curbing blazes in Joburg.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery Insure to bring Fire Force to life. We look forward to handling fire-related emergencies in the spirit of preserving life and protecting property across the Johannesburg metro,” said Shapiro.

