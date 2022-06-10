High court dismisses Mkhwebane’s bid to block Parliament’s impeachment process

Thapelo Lekabe

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has suffered yet another blow in the courts, after the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning dismissed her bid to interdict the parliamentary process to impeach her from office.

The court has also imposed a costs order against Mkhwebane in her personal capacity.

The dismissal of Mkhwebane’s application comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday suspended her with immediate effect until the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office is concluded.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution after he had given her until 26 May to give him reasons why she should not be suspended.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will take over Mkhwebane’s responsibilities.

The parliamentary impeachment process, known as a Section 194 inquiry, is expected to get underway on 11 July.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

