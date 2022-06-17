ConCourt judges, staff cleared of leaking Mkhwebane’s rescission ruling

Citizen Reporter

The judges and administration staff of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) have been cleared of leaking suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

The news comes after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s office indicated earlier this month that an internal investigation was close to completion.

The investigation was related to legal consultant Ismail Abramjee’s leaked SMS that was sent to Parliament’s lawyer, advocate Andrew Breitenbach.

In the SMS, Abramjee claimed that he had it “on good authority” that the ConCourt had decided to dismiss Mkhwebane’s rescission application.

READ: Mpati finds that both Justice Kollapen and Acting Justice Mlambo adequately explained their telephone contact with Abramjee, who had claimed to have it "on good authority" that ConCourt would rule against Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane had approached the ConCourt with a rescission application in February, seeking an order for the apex court to reverse its February ruling.

Abramjee also claimed in the message that the judgment would be delivered on 29 April, but the ruling only came a week later on 6 May.

The Public Protector had already opened a criminal case against Abramjee.

Her office has also since completed its own investigations into the leaked SMS and referred it to both the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Hawks for further investigations.

