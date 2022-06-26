Enyobeni Tavern: Saps investigating liquor legislation compliance

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed the deployment of maximum resources to investigate the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern.

This after their “lifeless bodies” were found at the local tavern in Scenery Park, East London, shortly before 4 am on Sunday morning.

Enyobeni Tavern investigation

21 teens confirmed dead

Initial investigations revealed 17 bodies in the building, with Saps saying:

“It was later established two more died at a local clinic, one died en route to the hospital, and another died in hospital”.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele and Saps National Commissioner Fannie Masemola led a high-level delegation of crime scene experts on Sunday.

I'm not a fan of Bheki Cele but this time he's 100% correct #EnyobeniTavern pic.twitter.com/Y0rIWT0b3R— Mumbo (@BrightsonSA) June 26, 2022

In addition, bomb disposal technicians from the National Headquarters of the Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management Component were deployed to the scene as well.

Liquor legislation compliance

Cele engaged with residents and with parents of the deceased at the local mortuary where the process to identify the victims was underway.

“We have an experienced team that is complementing the provincial team to ensure that we get to the bottom of what has led to the death of these young people.

“We are also engaging other stakeholders to investigate issues of compliance to liquor legislation”, Cele said.

Police have since registered an inquest into the death of the teenagers.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to what could have transpired at Enyobeni Tavern is urged to contact police on the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.