WATCH LIVE: Cabinet’s security cluster gives update on July riots

The Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster is on Friday morning providing an update on the July riots that rocked South Africa last year.

The looting and violence started on 8 July 2021 and lasted for more than a week. It affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The riots were sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

A panel appointed to look into the riots concluded that the police, intelligence structures, and the executive failed to quell the violence.

The report also raised concerns about the factional battles within the governing ANC, saying they are a source of instability in the country. The panel said this was a matter of national security.

The unrest wiped R50 billion from the economy, led to the deaths of more than 350 people and left dozens injured.

