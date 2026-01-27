Trial dates set for more than 60 accused in July unrest case

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was in contempt of a court order.

The 62 people accused of instigating the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are set to finally go on trial.

The case against the alleged instigators charged in connection with the unrest and public violence in various parts of KZN returned to the Durban High Court on Monday.

Trial

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the matter has been set down for trial.

“The matter was certified trial-ready and set down for the following periods: 20 July 2026 up to and including 21 August 2026, and 24 August 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026.”

The accused are out on bail and on warnings.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

July unrest

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, who was found in contempt of court.

During the week-long mayhem, shops and factories were closed, with the total cost to the economy estimated at more than R50 billion.

Zuma’s daughter

Meanwhile, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of the former president, faces three counts of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

The state alleges that Zuma-Sambudla, who has pleaded not guilty, used her X account to stoke violence and looting after her father was jailed for defying the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order.

Social media posts

During her last court appearance in November, social media law expert Emma Sadleir testified that Zuma-Sambudla’s posts were circulated in WhatsApp groups coordinating the 2021 riots.

She told the court that the MK party MP began tweeting early on 9 July at around 7.30am – the morning the unrest broke out.

According to Sadleir, Zuma-Sambudla issued 27 tweets about the unfolding violence that day.

She highlighted one video posted by the accused depicting a burning car-carrier truck at the N3 Mooi River Toll Plaza, accompanied by the caption: “We see you! Amandla #FreeJacobZuma”.

