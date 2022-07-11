South Africa’s third monkeypox case detected in Limpopo

Alex Japho Matlala

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has called for calm following the confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the province, which brings the country’s total confirmed cases to three.

The case, according to the MEC, has been confirmed by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“The confirmed case is that of a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland who is holidaying in the province,” said the, MEC in a statement.

Also Read: Monkeypox ‘unlikely to become a pandemic’

The case presented with signs and symptoms such as rash, lymphadenopathy, muscle ache, and fatigue.

Ramathuba has called on community members not to panic.

“We are calling for calm. We can confirm that the case is an outpatient, currently isolating and requires no admission,” she said.

The MEC says the department has already sent officials to monitor the case and follow up on possible contacts.

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far,” she said.

“The department wishes to encourage all people, who interact with a lot of people in their line of work, to continue the wearing of masks even though the Covid-19 protocols have been relaxed.

The department further promised that more information will be communicated once there are further developments.

Now Read: ‘It’s not gaypox’: EFF slams homophobic comments about monkeypox