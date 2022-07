The Public Service Commission (PSC) and president Cyril Ramaphosa have been requested to investigate the identity and qualifications of the current Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) board chairperson Steven Ngubeni. Previously axed as National Youth Development Agency boss on allegations of financial misconduct in October 2013, and having left his subsequent position as Gauteng Gambling Board chief executive under a cloud of financial misconduct, Ngubeni is no stranger to controversy. In the letter addressed to Ramaphosa and the PSC, dated 30 June 2022, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa claims an investigation had discovered that Ngubeni has two identity numbers. “In one...

The Public Service Commission (PSC) and president Cyril Ramaphosa have been requested to investigate the identity and qualifications of the current Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) board chairperson Steven Ngubeni.

Previously axed as National Youth Development Agency boss on allegations of financial misconduct in October 2013, and having left his subsequent position as Gauteng Gambling Board chief executive under a cloud of financial misconduct, Ngubeni is no stranger to controversy.

In the letter addressed to Ramaphosa and the PSC, dated 30 June 2022, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa claims an investigation had discovered that Ngubeni has two identity numbers.

“In one of the identities, [Ngubeni] allegedly has one counterfeiting case registered against his name,” he stated in the letter copied to human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

In light of this alleged revelation, Holomisa said the question now was whether Ngubeni made Kubayi aware of his two identities and the counterfeiting charge prior to his appointment and if so, what was her reaction.

“If she was aware of this situation, she has a case to answer. Now that the presidency have (sic) been made aware of the situation, could your offices please investigate the matter,” he wrote.

In a follow up letter dated 5 July, he said pursuant to him posting the first letter on social media, he had received a call from Ngubeni denying the allegations and that the investigations company had denied ever investigating him.

Holomisa said he took down that the tweet after receiving the call from Ngubeni and a subsequent text message in which Ngubeni denied the allegations, but said the complaint stands.

“Mr Ngubeni’s current ID number differs from that of his qualifications and the question remains whether [Kubayi] vetted this information at the time of his appointment. It is clear that this matter needs further scrutiny to the satisfaction of the responsible bodies,” he said in the letter.

Holomisa confirmed writing the letter but said he was yet to receive responses from the presidency and Kubayi’s office. Meanwhile the PSC acting chairperson Dr Somadoda Fikeni has confirmed the matter was receiving attention.

Human settlement ministry spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Makota said the minister did not receive the letter directly from Holomisa but picked it up on social media.

She said Kubayi has responded with all the relevant documents to Ramaphosa and the PSC even prior to a response being solicited on 2 July.

Ngubeni denied the allegations, but said he will gladly welcome any inquiry by the PSC and the presidency on the matter, saying he was confident there will not be any adverse findings confirming the allegations.

“I have already indicated to Holomisa that I have an issue with his acts of defamation, and not his decision to write to the PSC and the Presidency. To this end I have attempted to get him to retract and apologise. He nominated to simply delete his twitter posting. I do not accept this. I am expecting an apology and a retraction. Until then, litigation is the only option offered by Holomisa,” he said.

Ngubeni said he has always subjected his legal documents and qualifications to scrutiny and these have never been found wanting, but said he understood that it may be simply “difficult for Holomisa and his ilk to believe that someone like him me could hold such academic credentials”.

“The correct version is that I lawfully and legally changed my ID number in 2013. I do not have any criminal record against my name. Even on the old ID number the SAPS show that I was once charged and the charges against me were lawfully withdrawn,” he added.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya and PSC spokespersons Zodwa Mtsweni are yet to respond to questions.

The firm that conducted the investigation has confirmed the authenticity of the investigation to The Citizen through its lawyers.

“Kindly take note that our client did conduct the investigation and report on [Ngubeni].

Our client was instructed by their client to perform said investigation. Our client can however

not reveal the name of their client,” legal advisor Justin Blignaut said.