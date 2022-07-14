Several roads in Johannesburg CBD to be closed by Friday’s march against Ramaphosa

Stephen Tau

Motorists in and around Johannesburg CBD are advised to avoid some streets on Friday due to a planned march to the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters.

According to spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), Xola Fihla, the streets to be affected include Eloff Street, Ntemi Piliso Street and Pritchard.

The march is set to commence at 10am from Gandhi Square along Rissik street, lead into Fox street before heading into Pixley Ka Seme street towards Luthuli House.

“We are aware of an approved march by the African Nation Revolutionary Youth Group (ANRYG) and ANC members from all provinces and regions who will be handing over a memorandum of demands to the ANC leadership at Helen Joseph Street and Pixley Ka Seme (Sauer) Street, in the CBD.

“The participants are expected to gather at Gandhi Square at 9:30am,” said Fihla.

The participants are expected to disperse at around 12:30pm.

The march is part of a series of rolling mass action, calling for among others, President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as well as the continuous rising cost of living.

Speaking to The Citizen earlier, Carl Niehaus, one of the people who will be leading the march, said they are expecting between 1,000 and 2,000 people to take part in the march.

He said they are also calling for the coming ANC policy conference to be preceded by a National General Council meeting.

Meanwhile EFF leader Julius Malema also announced on Thursday afternoon that his party will also form part of all progressive formations and organisations in South Africa to plan and engage in a national shutdown which will seek to remove Ramaphosa from office.

“Ramaphosa is not above the law, and no one is above the law. This tendency of buying people and buying judges, and corrupting our country must come to an end.

“We reiterate our call for Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as president of SA, and caution him that he must not test our patience. We have been patient for far too long, and we have acted within the provided institutions, and there is nothing happening,” Malema added.