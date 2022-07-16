Amanda Watson
Battle at gun ownership NPO heads to court

Allegations fly as court asked to order suspension or removal of Paul Oxley as director of Gun Owners South Africa

The biggest firearm activist group in South Africa is facing an internal ownership war which will play out in the High Court in Johannesburg soon. Zaahir Manuel and Mmatshepo Tugge (aka Tshepi Mmekwa) are asking the court to order the suspension or removal of Paul Oxley as director of Gun Owners South Africa (Gosa), set aside their removal as nonexecutive directors and declare it unlawful. They are also seeking to be reinstated as directors of Gosa. Tugge also wants her director’s fees due to her at the time the order is granted, if it is granted by the court, to...

