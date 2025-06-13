Fewer guns mean fewer funerals in South Africa

Gun violence still haunts South Africa despite crime drops. To save lives, we must urgently tighten firearm control laws.

Every three months, we receive a new set of crime statistics. Numbers rise and fall and we talk about trends. But behind every number is a name, a family, and a future cut short.

The latest Gauteng crime statistics, released by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, show a 10.8% decrease in the murder rate – a welcome relief.

But let’s be clear: firearms are still the weapons most used to kill in this province and nationally.

Imagine a taxi rank in Tembisa. Two men argue over a fare. One pulls a gun and suddenly, what could have been a fistfight, becomes a funeral. This is not a headline. It’s real life for many in Gauteng.

Road rage, alcohol-fuelled disputes, domestic fights – these situations turn deadly not just because of anger, but because someone had access to a firearm.

Despite the drop in murders, guns remain the leading method to murder in Gauteng and South Africa. That’s like saying the fire is smaller – but it’s still burning through homes.

The statistics also reveal a chilling trend: 75 cases of multiple murders, with 191 victims. In two incidents, seven people were killed at once.

Communities like Soshanguve and Kagiso are facing what can only be described as low-level warfare – yet it’s often invisible to those watching from afar.

What weapon makes it possible to kill that many people that quickly? You already know the answer.

Kidnappings rose by 15.8%. Many of these abductions involved violence or threats – most often at gunpoint.

The trauma doesn’t end when a victim is rescued. Guns make it easier for criminals to control and intimidate.

The murder of 11 police officers – 10 off-duty, with these killings too often involving the officer’s service gun being stolen, even after hours, when service guns should have been handed in by law, is a reminder that even trained professionals are not safe.

If officers with firearms and training aren’t protected, what chance does the average person have?

We welcome the 2% drop in sexual offences and the awareness campaigns reaching thousands. But we cannot ignore this fact: a woman is five times more likely to be killed if her abuser owns a firearm.

Removing guns from violent homes must be part of our gender-based violence strategy, yet SA’s 2020-2030 National Strategic Plan on Gender-based Violence and Femicide doesn’t include a single mention of firearms.

As Gun Free SA, we propose:

Reducing the number of guns – legal and illegal;

Accurate record-keeping is a pillar of effective gun control, yet our records are a shambles. We need to urgently fix the Central Firearms Registry, including reassigning management of the Registry if the SA Police Service can’t deliver on it;

Enforce the Firearms Control Act. It worked before – and saved thousands of lives. It can work again. But only with oversight, training and accountability; and

Table the Firearms Control Amendment Bill to close loopholes.

Four years of delay is four years too long. Parliament must table it, allow public input, and legislate for life – not death.

What does gun-free safety look like? Like Thuli in Tembisa walking home without fear, like Sipho in Alexandra not flinching when a car backfires, like homes where anger doesn’t end in murder by pulling a trigger.

Let us recommit to making SA a gun-safe country. The fewer guns we have, the safer we are.