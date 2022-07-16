Body of missing woman found with severe burns on her face

Cheryl Kahla

The body of a missing woman from Orange Farm was found in Evaton North, Vereeniging, with severe burns to her face.

As per her friends, Lebogang Mthembu, 22, went missing after going to a local tuck shop in Orange Farm. She was found dead the following day in Evaton North, Vereeniging.

Mthembu had been the victim of online harassment in the days leading up to her death. One of her harassers allegedly said on Facebook: “I am hoping you find her headless and her private part taken off”.

This is a developing story, more to follow.