Police arrest two suspects in connection of mass farm murders in Free State

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of seven people who were brutally killed on a farm in the Free State.

Six women and a man were shot inside their home on Lismor farm near Kestell, this week.

Their bodies were found by the farm owner who came across the lifeless bodies of the farm workers inside their house on the farm.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said in a statement on Saturday that they had arrested two men aged 22 and 34.

The two were arrested on a road just outside Bohlokong township.

“Two firearms believed to have been stolen from the same farmhouse were also recovered with the possibility that one of the firearms could be the murder weapon.”

They are facing charges of seven counts of murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

Victims not yet identified

He said they can only confirm the young man killed was 17 years old and the six women’s ages range from 22 and 53.

“We expect the next of kin to confirm their full names during the day while formal identification of the bodies will be conducted,” Makhele said.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the investigating team for ensuring some arrests in 24 hours after he ordered an urgent mobilisation of maximum resources to bring the perpetrators to book.

The suspects are expected to appear in Kestell magistrate court on Monday, 18 July.