Mandela Day: Clearing path in Hillbrow to make a difference

Reitumetse Makwea

Inspired by the words of the late Nelson Mandela, organisations across South Africa honoured Mandela Day with outreaches and awareness campaigns, under the theme, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are”.

Clean City SA, in partnership with Anglo American Platinum, Mrs SA, Afrika Tikkum Foundation and other organisations used Mandela Day to highlight climate change and waste pollution during a clean-up in Hillbrow.

Founder and chief executive of Clean City SA Dalu Cele said, following concerns about poor waste management in Hillbrow, various organisations had taken to the streets to help clean the area and encourage residents to take pride in their environment.

Volunteers make sandwiches for charity as part of their 67 minutes for Nelson Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton as part of the celebrations of Mandela Day, 18 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The volunteers taught some community members the importance of separating rubbish from recyclables, which, according to Cele, influences climate change. “Nelson Mandela left a huge legacy for us, as South Africans, and we need to try to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

“We need to always look at things in a positive way and since we were really concerned about the waste management in the area, we thought, what better way to serve our community and solve the issues of illegal dumping, waste pollution.”

Mrs SA 2022 top 30 finalist Tumelo Nkese also marked Mandela’s birthday – a day set aside to dedicate 67 minutes to doing good and making a significant difference in another person’s life – by helping to clean up.

“Tata Mandela said it’s so beautifully when he said to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chain but to live in a way which enhances and respects the dignity of others,” she said. “So, us being able to help out and clean up this community is our little bit, to do what we can with what we have, to be able to respect and enhance the dignity of others.”

She also urged South Africans to continue doing their part for the less privileged in society – to make every day a Mandela Day, and not just 18 July every year; to continue putting a smile on the faces of those in need and, most importantly, enhancing the dignity of others.