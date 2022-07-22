“Human dignity is non-negotiable & must be respected” – Stellenbosch University

Faizel Patel

Stellenbosch University says there is no place for racism or victimisation of any kind at the institution of higher learning.

This comes after student Theuns du Toit was expelled over the racist incident where he was filmed urinating on fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s study material.

Du Toit was found guilty of contravening clauses of the disciplinary code for students.

Stellenbosch University made its final determination on the matter on Thursday.

“Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected and upheld. When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law, and the full extent to which the Constitution protects the rights of all in our country.”

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching, says due process had thoroughly been adhered to in du Toits case.

“The university viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, amongst others, the original temporary suspension of Du Toit from the university while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at the institution.”

“The university takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct – which assails the dignity of another person. University management took note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the details of the CDC’s finding,” Ramjugernath said.

Stellenbosch University also strongly condemned any form of racism, discrimination or other prejudice.

Du Toit was suspended earlier this year after he was filmed urinating on Ndwayana’s study material while he was asleep.

When asked what he was doing, his response was, “it’s a white boy thing”.

Meanwhile, Good political party Secretary-General and Member of Parliament Brett Herron says the expulsion of Du Toit by the University of Stellenbosch should serve as a marker for turning our backs on racism, hate and other forms of privilege that are used against others.

“As a rainbow nation, we must stand united against racism, so our institutions are inclusive spaces. The Stellenbosch campus must be a safe and inspiring place for every single person, where students of colour can feel free to pursue their education and embrace the experience fully.”

“While the steps taken by the University is encouraging, this was not the first accusation of racism at the Stellenbosch campus,” Herron said.

Herron has called on Stellenbosch University to continue the work to make its campus a place where every South African can feel welcome, not just a selected few.

