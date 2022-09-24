Another Stellenbosch University student suspended for urinating on roommate’s chair

Kgomotso Phooko

Stellenbosch University (SU) has suspended a student who urinated on his roommate’s chair at the Helshoogte men’s residence.

This is the second urination scandal to hit the university this year.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, confirmed the incident and the suspension of the student pending investigations on Friday.

The student is believed to be a white student and the victim a coloured student.

He was also believed to have been drunk at the time of the incident.

The Helshoogte residence management was notified on the incident on Thursday. They then reported it to the relevant university structures for investigations.

“The incident involved an intoxicated student urinating on the chair of his roommate. The implicated student as suspended from the residence pending outcome of investigation on 22 September 2022,” said Ramjugernath.

Stellenbosch University’s office of student discipline will probe the case in accordance to the new student disciplinary code. Rector and vice-chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers will decide on further action afterwards.

“The university considers details surrounding the investigation to be confidential but must emphasise its deep concern regarding irresponsible use of alcohol on and around its campus, notwithstanding its extensive interventions and latest revised residence rules that regulate alcohol use in residences,” said De Villiers.

Theuns du Toit

In May, the university made headlines when Theuns du Toit was filmed after he broke into fellow student Babalo Ndwayana’s room and urinated on his books and laptop.

This incident sparked public outcry and protests by black students who accused the management of racism.

Du Toit was suspended and later expelled in July after he was found guilty of contravening clauses of the disciplinary code for students.

ANC said more needs to be done at the university

Cameron Dugmore, the African National Congress (ANC) leader of the opposition in Western Cape, said more has to be done about the racist and sexist culture at the university.

“As we celebrate Heritage Day today, it is painful to see such practices are still part of the toxic culture at the university,” said Dugmore.

He said the ANC is trying to get in touch with the victim to offer him and his family support.

“We will also support all those progressive forces at Stellenbosch, on and off campus, who are in support of transforming the racist and institutional culture which lives on there in certain quarters,” added Dugmore.

