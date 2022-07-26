WATCH: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’ – Brave lion attacks angry crocodile

Citizen Reporter

It’s not often that a crocodile has to defend itself, but this unlucky reptile found itself in a situation where it had to fight off some lions at the Entabeni Game Reserve in the Waterberg, Limpopo.

The lions came across the crocodile while it was out of the water.

Footage of the incident was posted on Latest Sightings by 15-year-old student Connor Dawes.

A large male lion can be seen biting the reptile around the neck, while the crocodile tries to writhe out of the big cat’s jaws.

The lion, wisely, attacks the crocodile from behind. This means the reptile is unable to reach the cat when it tries to bite back.

At one stage, the struggling croc is even dragged into a thorn bush.

The crocodile eventually evades the lion’s clutches and attempts to get back to its waterhole. It snaps at the younger lions that were brave enough to try and join the action.

Then, as the crocodile gets close to the water, the large male lion makes one last attempt to catch it by biting its back leg and dragging it back a couple of metres.

The lion then leaves the reptile for the young lions to catch, but the crocodile is now irate and manages to crawl back into the safety of the water.

“I was shocked that a lion would even think of taking on a crocodile. I wasn’t really worried for the crocodile – that was until the lion grabbed its back leg and pulled it away from the water. The rest of the pride joined in and continued provoking and attacking the crocodile,” Dawes told Latest Sightings.

“Eventually, the crocodile managed to escape and I was relieved that we wouldn’t see the lion kill the crocodile. The crocodile swam away and the lions moved off and lay down as if nothing had happened. I have never seen anything like this before.”

Dawes said he saw the crocodile swimming in the dam the next day and it seemed to be unscathed from the lion attack.

