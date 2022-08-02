We must act now and together to end violence against women – Cyril Ramaphosa

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to stand together to end violence against women and children.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation in his weekly newsletter – From the Desk of the President.

His address comes after eight women were raped at gunpoint and the film crew robbed during a music video shoot at a mine dump in West Village last Thursday.

Eighty-four suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass gang rape of the women and have since appeared in court.

Ramaphosa says these horrible acts of brutality are an affront to the rights of women and girls to live and work in freedom and safety.

“Rapists have no place in our society. We call upon communities to work with the police to ensure that these criminals are apprehended and prosecuted. Our communities must not shelter criminals in their midst.”

Ramaphosa said given the size of this problem in our country, it is no longer possible to avoid responsibility of reporting sex crimes.

“According to a new legal provision that came into effect on 31 July 2022, in addition to our moral obligation, we all now have a legal duty to report to authorities when we have knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion that a sexual offence has been committed against a vulnerable person. It is now a crime not to report such.

“This is part of one of three laws that I signed earlier this year that strengthen the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and offer greater support and protection to survivors,” Ramaphosa added.

Ramaphosa says GBV and femicide is a deep-rooted societal problem.

“It is not enough for perpetrators to be apprehended, tried, convicted and sentenced. We must work together to address the drivers of gender-based violence in our communities, including patriarchal attitudes and practices.”

Ramaphosa added that eradicating GBV demands that South Africans act together as a people.

