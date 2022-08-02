Phala Phala farm theft: Ipid to investigate police officers allegedly involved in ‘cover-up’

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has decided to investigate the conduct of police officers allegedly involved in the Phala Phala theft saga.

The Ipid’s decision comes after the African Transformational Movement (ATM) laid a complaint with the investigating directorate.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa farm theft: DA urges Parliament to summon Cele over cover-up allegations

In June, ATM President Vuyolwethu Zungula asked the Ipid to investigate allegations that police top brass knew about the alleged cover-up of the February 2020 theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The investigating directorate at the time, however, indicated that Zungula must provide more information before deciding to “fully investigate” the matter.

Defeating the ends of justice

On Tuesday, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that the directorate would investigate, but only to look into the alleged conduct of the police officers.

In a statement, Suping explained that this is because the Hawks were also investigating the farm theft.

The Hawks received a docket into the theft from the South African Police Service (Saps) in June.

“The same complaint is under investigation by the Hawks, and the directorate is in constant contact with the team from the Hawks assigned to probe the same allegations.

“Even though these allegations involve senior members of Saps, Ipid would like to avoid a duplication of government resources in the investigation of the same matter,” Suping said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Phala Phala farm theft: Lamola was ‘in the dark’ about Namibia’s request

She further said the Hawks would investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

“Ipid will probe the alleged conduct of the police officers in terms of the Saps regulation, while the Hawks is investigating the [alleged] criminal element by the Saps officials, which includes defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

“Ipid will pronounce on the outcome when the investigation is complete,” Suping concluded.

The Hawks has already met with former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser – who laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa and Presidential Protection Unit head, Wally Rhoode for concealing the theft – to provide more details about the crime.

Fraser alleged that, among other claims, the suspects who broke into the president’s property were kidnapped, interrogated, and paid to keep silent.

No criminal case

The ATM, who called for officers to be suspended pending an investigation, have since welcomed the Ipid’s investigation.

“The ATM is encouraged that the investigations by Ipid to establish the alleged irregular conduct of police officers in terms of Saps regulations have begun. The ATM working together with Ipid will keep the nation informed of progress without jeopardising the investigation,” the party said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Phala Phala farmgate: Fannie Masemola’s clandestine use of police resources

The Ipid’s probe comes after National police commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed that no criminal case was opened with the police following the theft.

Masemola said he had deposed an affidavit regarding the investigation, but did not go further into the details on the matter.

Affidavit by the police commissioner Fannie Masemola regarding #PhalaPhalaFarmGate scandal. This is also to confirm Cyril Ramaphosa’s #FarmGate scandal but the matter was never reported to the authorities. pic.twitter.com/mxJeNQW80b— Banele (@Gentlements) July 31, 2022

The office of the Public Protector had sent a list of questions to Masemola, asking the police commissioner to provide a detailed statement explaining whether the alleged robbery had been reported to the police.

Masemola was also asked to ensure that Rhoode provide an affidavit over his alleged role in the crime.

The top brass in the Saps’ Crime Intelligence Division were reportedly tasked with tracing the stolen money and the suspects behind the theft.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala robbery will be probed without fear or favour – Batohi