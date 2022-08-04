South African Mint flips the rhino coin

Citizen Reporter

The South African Mint, a subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), has announced the launch of the third coin in the Big Five Series featuring the indomitable rhino.

The rhino coin collection in the ‘Big Five Series’ following the launch of the elephant and lion coin collection.

The South African Mint is responsible for minting all coins of the Rand on behalf of the SARB.

The Big Five Series – which includes the buffalo, elephant, lion, rhino and the leopard – was launched in 2019, and features a variety of coins depicting the animals in metals.

The company launched the second series in 2021, which features a subtle design change on the obverse of the coin.

Managing Director of the South African Mint, Honey Mamabolo said the African rhinos originated during the Miocene period, around 14.2 million years ago, with the black and white rhino diverging around 5 million years ago.

“The rhino coins are particularly poignant because these animals offer us a unique link to our common prehistoric past,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said the obverse of the Series II rhino coins depicts the head of the rhino facing the right-hand side, with only a little of the body showing and compared to Series l.

“The Rhino’s distinctive horns are the focus of the Series II coins, filling up more than half the surface— a bittersweet detail as it’s the supposed medicinal qualities of its horn that have led to the poaching that threatens this magnificent animal’s very survival.”

The rhino coins are available in gold, silver and platinum in different configurations in also new coin sizes.

The Big Five Series as a prime collectable, Series II is adding lustre to the brand by offering variations in both design and format.

“The Big Five series is well on its way to join the iconic Krugerrand as showcases of Africa’s mineral and wildlife wealth, as well as the skills of its artisans and designers,” she added.

NOW READ: Solid gold price, weak rand sees investors flock to Krugerrands