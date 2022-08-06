Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
6 Aug 2022
4:01 am
South Africa

Ramaphosa lauds police’s ‘hard work’, but experts say ‘too little, too late’

Brian Sokutu

The alleged gang rape was 'an indictment' that the government and the police allowed a situation to develop for the worse.

Ekurhuleni Public Order Police keep watch as protesters barricade roads into Tembisa, 1 August 2022, during protests throughout Tembisa over poor service delivery. This follows a night of riots. Two people have been shot dead in the violence. Picture: Michel Bega
Conceding the South African society was reeling from the impact of lawlessness, crime and gender-based violence (GBV), President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Friday upbeat about progress made by police in arresting and investigating criminal cases involving those behind the crimes and gang rape last week of eight women in the mining town Krugersdorp, on the West Rand. But a leading security analyst Dr Johan Burger, has dismissed Ramaphosa’s remarks, describing them as “too little, too late”. Addressing a packed presidential social sector summit at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg, Ramaphosa called on delegates to applaud police for their efforts...

Read more on these topics