WATCH: Mohlakeng residents burn shacks as they search for zama zamas

Kgomotso Phooko

While searching for zama zamas, Mohlakeng residents on Monday torched and destroyed several shacks they believe belonged to illegal miners in the area.

The disgruntled residents staged a protest against illegal miners who they say have been terrorising their township in the West Rand.

The South African Police Service (Saps) were also in Mohlakeng on Monday. Police raided hostels in an attempt to clamp down on the zama zamas.

The police’s West Rand District Commissioner, Fred Kekana, told community members that they agreed to have the community leaders show them where the illegal miners were living.

“We agreed that today we will continue with our operations, we will go with the community so they can show us where the zama zamas stay. We as the police will do our jobs,” said Kekana.

He, however, said the police will not tolerate community members taking matters into their own hands.

Kekana also warned residents that police will arrest them if they do not allow officers to do their job.

“We are here to work with you, if you have information where crime is happening, you are duty bound as a law abiding citizen to show us. Work with us,” he added.

This follows the unrest at the neighbouring township of Kagiso last week. At least one person died and over 130 suspected illegal miners were arrested.

The operation was led by Gauteng Police Commissioner General Elias Mawela, at the mining dump near the R28 road in Krugersdorp.

Police Minister Bheki Cele during the weekend held a Crime Combating Imbizo at West Village, in Krugersdorp, and Kagiso.

Cele on Monday deployed a specialised unit in the West Rand in an effort to combat illegal miners.

